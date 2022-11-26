Diploma (LON:DPLM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,150 ($25.42) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Diploma Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,862 ($33.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,512.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,500.62. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,765.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Diploma

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.05%.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($76,149.93). In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total value of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Stories

