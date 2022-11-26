Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Head-To-Head Review

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Naspers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Naspers and Direct Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $7.94 billion 7.80 $12.22 billion N/A N/A Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.22 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.04

Analyst Recommendations

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Naspers and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 1 3 0 2.75 Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.90%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Naspers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Naspers on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

(Get Rating)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books through digital platforms, as well as provides media logistics. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.