Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$85.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on Calian Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE CGY traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$61.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,425. Calian Group has a one year low of C$51.99 and a one year high of C$72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.75. The stock has a market cap of C$702.93 million and a PE ratio of 52.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calian Group Company Profile

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total transaction of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,883.17.

(Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.