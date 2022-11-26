Edenbrook Capital LLC Acquires 120,581 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,943,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares during the period. Absolute Software comprises 11.7% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 9.67% of Absolute Software worth $42,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,260,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,405 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 856,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 737,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 451,372 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $530.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -45.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABST shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

