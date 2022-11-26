electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Acquires $24,750.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,243,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,471.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
electroCore Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 134,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.80. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.98.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.61) to GBX 330 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.