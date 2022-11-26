electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Acquires $24,750.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,243,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,471.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

electroCore Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 134,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.80. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.61) to GBX 330 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.