Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Decreased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.74 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

