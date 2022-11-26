Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Stories

