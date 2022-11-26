Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
Enerflex Stock Performance
Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerflex (EFXT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.