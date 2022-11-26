Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lowered by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 132.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,584,000 after buying an additional 6,656,982 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 74.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after buying an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $31,865,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $27,423,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,083,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,014. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

