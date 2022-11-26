EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 5.3%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45. 45,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 42,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EnWave from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
EnWave Stock Down 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$49.15 million and a P/E ratio of -15.89.
EnWave Company Profile
EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.
