EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 5.3%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45. 45,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 42,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EnWave from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

EnWave Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$49.15 million and a P/E ratio of -15.89.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave ( CVE:ENW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that EnWave Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Further Reading

