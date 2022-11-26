Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 335,263 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

