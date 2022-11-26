Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,170 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 3.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

