Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,940 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

