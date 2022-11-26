Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes $13.45 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 2.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

BAM opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

