Everipedia (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $232.42 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $64.52 million and $232.42 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

