Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

