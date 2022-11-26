F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $11,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.02 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

