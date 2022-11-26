Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Fibra Terrafina Price Performance
Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra Terrafina (CBAOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.