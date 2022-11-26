Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,598 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

NYSE:FIS opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

