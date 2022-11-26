Financial Analysis: ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Check Point Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.14 $9.28 million N/A N/A Check Point Software Technologies $2.17 billion 7.66 $815.60 million $6.11 21.67

Analyst Ratings

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ImageWare Systems and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Check Point Software Technologies 5 7 8 0 2.15

Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $136.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 236.30% -55.58% 119.29% Check Point Software Technologies 34.35% 26.20% 14.24%

Risk & Volatility

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats ImageWare Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

(Get Rating)

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through multiple distribution channels, including distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

