Financial Comparison: Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) & Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Rating) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Superior Drilling Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products 7.74% 12.19% 5.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Superior Drilling Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jutal Offshore Oil Services $617.15 million 0.32 $1.71 million N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products $13.34 million 1.76 -$530,000.00 $0.05 16.03

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Drilling Products.

Summary

Superior Drilling Products beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas industries, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale module, offshore engineering, and new energy equipment; project processing design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, mechanical equipment installation, pre-commissioning and loading, and transportation; painting, electrical installation and commissioning, hull closure and offshore platform construction, transformation, maintenance, and other integrated services; hazardous waste collection, storage, utilization and disposal services for petrochina; energy equipment construction services; and other business services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system. The company also engages in the manufacture and refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

