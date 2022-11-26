First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,509 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VO opened at $213.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

