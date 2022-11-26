First Foundation Advisors Acquires 895 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $452,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.39.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

