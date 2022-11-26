First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

