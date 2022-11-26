First Foundation Advisors Grows Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 505,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

