First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,339,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 519,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

