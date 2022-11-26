First Foundation Advisors Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 45,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99.2% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 45.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.11.

INTU stock opened at $392.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.23 and a 200-day moving average of $409.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

