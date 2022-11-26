First Foundation Advisors Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

