First Foundation Advisors Purchases 4,955 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 209,287 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,292,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,904,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 505,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.