First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

