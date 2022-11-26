First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,967 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

LRGF stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.

