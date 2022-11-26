First Foundation Advisors Sells 43,328 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,328 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

FISV opened at $102.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

