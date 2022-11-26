First Foundation Advisors Sells 60 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 152.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $365.25 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $347.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

