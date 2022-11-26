First Foundation Advisors Sells 6,431 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.24.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,222 shares of company stock valued at $31,254,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $299.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

