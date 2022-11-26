First Light Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for about 3.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $27,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. 222,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

