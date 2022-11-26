First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 276,432 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,432 shares during the quarter. Health Catalyst comprises 1.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Health Catalyst worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.78. 258,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,814. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $44.53.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

