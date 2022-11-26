First Light Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the period. Performant Financial makes up about 1.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 6.86% of Performant Financial worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,669,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,053 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 203,552 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after buying an additional 1,471,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Performant Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,139. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.04. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performant Financial Profile

PFMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

