First Light Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 2.49% of Miromatrix Medical worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIRO. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 849,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 440,726 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Miromatrix Medical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 459,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 229,802 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:MIRO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 91,903.22% and a negative return on equity of 65.37%. Analysts predict that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

