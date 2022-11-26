First Light Asset Management LLC Has $22.13 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics accounts for 2.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 77,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 77,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 388,087 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.9 %

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 213,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.90.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

