First Light Asset Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 144,789 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 244,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,529. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

