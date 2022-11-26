First National Advisers LLC Invests $255,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

NYSE PNC opened at $167.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

