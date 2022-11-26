First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,296,000 after acquiring an additional 474,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,846,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

