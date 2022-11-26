First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $78.50 and a 1 year high of $127.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

