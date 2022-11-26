Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,061 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

F stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

