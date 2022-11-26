Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,772,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,417,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Envestnet

A number of research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.