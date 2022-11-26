Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,772,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,417,000.
Envestnet Stock Performance
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
