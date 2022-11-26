Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

