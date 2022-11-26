Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 20,253 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.