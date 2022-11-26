Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $584,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $305.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $307.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

