Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $456,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

