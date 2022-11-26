Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $494,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Entegris by 136.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

