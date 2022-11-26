Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 198 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

